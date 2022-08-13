Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center is launching the tenth edition of the “Small Cultural Guide” – one of the programs that comes under the umbrella of the “Albanian Youth” – which brings together the initiatives and activities that it has launched over the years and concerned with the youth of the nation’s generations and youth, tomorrow and will continue until August 25, It is attended by male and female students between the ages of 11 and 14 years. This comes to highlight the civilized and humane face of the United Arab Emirates by working with patriotism stemming from the original heritage of the Emirates, which the Center is keen to inculcate in the hearts of the young generations of the nation and youth, coinciding with the activities of the International Youth Day.

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Civilization Communication Department at the Center, said: “With the aim of attracting talented people to join the center’s programs that sharpen their skills, the “Al-Shabab Al-Buni” program, which includes a set of training programs at the center, comes as it has an impact that touches the hearts of all citizens of the country, because it is inspired by The poetic masterpieces of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, who paid great attention to the young generation of the nation. She added: “The idea of ​​the “Small Cultural Guide” program emerges, which the center launches its tenth session in conjunction with the activities of the International Youth Day to invest the energies of young people during the summer vacation period to present a bright image of the tolerant Islamic culture, and a translation of the center’s prominent role in promoting the UAE’s message of coexistence and peace with different cultures of the world.

Jamal Al-Dahmani, Director of Worshipers and Visitors Services Department, said: “The training program / the Small Cultural Guide / is based on an early and continuous educational methodology that works to refine the talents and energies of young people through a system of training elements and various workshops, which arouse their passion for providing cultural tours from all ages. Early.. The program provides the trainees with important skills that qualify them to learn about the effective role of the cultural tour specialist and its importance and inform them of the basic experiences and skills needed in this field, in addition to introducing and training them on the basics and standards for performing cultural tours, within various training workshops that the participants are subject to.” It is worth noting that the number of graduates of the “Small Cultural Guide” has reached more than 389 graduates since its inception. of tolerance and coexistence upon which the UAE society is based.