Nasreen Derzi (Abu Dhabi)

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba region promotes the concepts of national identity and an insightful vision in preserving the civilized heritage of the UAE society, and shining light on the lives of the first and foremost, and what it bears in terms of characters and characters that should be preserved and passed on to generations in the most beautiful way.

The festival’s activities will continue until next Saturday evening with many live paragraphs and workshops, which emphasize the importance of closely getting to know the tools of the past, and how grandparents sought to inculcate the values ​​of devotion in love for the homeland, and paved the way with determination and will to climb the ladder of achievements and reach the peaks of success.

Basic flame

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which started its current season on November 30 last year and continued for a period of 3 months, confirms, with all its various programs, the UAE’s keenness on the meanings of the national identity as it is the primary torch for crossing the path of progress and development in various fields. Through the platforms of the craftsmen and their open sessions to the questions of the public, it reviews details of the secrets of the ancient professions, their challenges since the time of troubles and difficulties in life, and how families inherited them with passion and are still transmitted today. The festival pays great attention to children, as it allocates educational programs for them in an exciting format, and various activities that encourage adherence to heritage and link them to the details of life in the past.

Fragrant “furjan”

The heritage pavilions, distributed throughout the festival, reveal in every corner of them attractive stories and beloved scenes as if they had just come from the scent of “Al Furjan”, which drenched the diaries of the people of land and the sea .. Grandmothers here are laying down decorated rugs among their handicrafts of wicker, palm fronds and wool spinning. The boat owners proudly display their first fishing tools and industries, including “gargir”, diving gear and the expected livelihood nets. Everyone works with precision, deliberation and high craftsmanship, and they are convinced that their crafts come out of their hands, jewels they cherish.

Textiles that never die

From within the Emirati heritage district with its atmosphere that reflects the form of life in the past, the craftswomen who are distributed at the popular sessions spoke of their eagerness to teach their daughters and granddaughters the handicraft techniques that women created in the past in weaving them.

Fakhah Ahmed Al-Murr stated that women in the local community played a key role in providing the family’s requirements of clothing and household items, such as the “dining room”, bags woven from wool, pampering decorations, and other things that needed spinning or what is known as “Sadu” and embroideries. Al-Tali by thin strings later. She said: These textiles should not be limited to traditional uses, but rather it is necessary for the new generation to master their details, so that they are not lost. Because it is at the core of the national identity that citizens have been proud of over the years.

Established traditions

Moza Nasser Al-Mansoori recounted that by preparing the burqa in the traditional way, she stresses the inheritance of this craft, which is at the core of the Emirati traditions firmly in every home. And she considered that despite the introduction of new haircuts on the burqa, its original wide shape and dark colors remain the most indicative of the grandmothers’ legacy in the local community. This must be emphasized in order to preserve the solid roots and not to erase them from memory, and from circulation in the present time.

Motto and pride

Bakhita Hamad Al-Marri enumerated some of the vocabulary of the folklore that the girls of today transmit through their artifacts, including the textile pieces devoted to camels such as “Al-Saha”, “Al-Kharj”, “Al-Ataq”, “Al-Khatam” and “Al-Hizam”, as well as the tools used in “Al-Muqnas” “Like the“ Dasa ”of falcons, which are made of wool, and referred to the“ gutter ”which comes in the form of a bed made of cloth that resembles an open bag. Mothers used to put their children inside it and carry them between the shoulder and the waist while doing housework.

Salama Mohsen, who displays the requirements of the “Bush” in a corner full of her handicrafts, considered that the national identity is a slogan cherished by the people of the Emirates of all ages, and that her participation in the Sheikh Zayed Festival comes to emphasize the spread of heritage, not only among citizens, but in front of the public of various nationalities. To define what life was like in the past in terms of crafts that continue to innovate itself even today.

A civilized distinction

From the wing of the traditional shipbuilding industry, Ahmed Muhammad Al Hammadi stated that following the footsteps of the first two is what makes the cultural distinction that the Emirates enjoy. He explained that he learned this craft from his grandfather and his father, so that he boasts of its mastery and is keen to pass it on to everyone who wants to learn ancient arts that left a great impact on the hunting profession and the development of life later. He considered that preserving the ancestral heritage is a trust that must be passed down from generation to generation.

With the same passion, Dawood Muhammad Al Jasmi talked about the sea tools that the early adopters mastered from simple materials that were available in the desert environment, and pointed out that the most of their dependence was on palm trees that poured their bounties on most of the old crafts, and are still generating their livelihood on us, which calls for preserving All that you have taught us about industries that do not die.