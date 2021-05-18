Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

under the care of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al NahyanThe Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the 30th session will be held For Abu Dhabi International Book Fair During the period from 23 to 29 May, and within the framework of her participation in the exhibition, she revealed Sheikh Zayed Book Award About its cultural program for the year 2021, which includes dialogue sessions with the winners of the award in its fourteenth and fifteenth sessions. The award’s first cultural program will start with a virtual honoring ceremony for the winners in the award’s eight branches in this year’s edition, which will be held on the 24th of this month on the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s official YouTube channel. Visitors to Abu Dhabi Book will have the opportunity to watch the ceremony, which will be broadcasted. Live on the main stage in Hall 9 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Hosting winners

The award will host a number of winners during a discussion session on Tuesday 25 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, in the presence of Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary General Sheikh Zayed Book Award President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, with the participation of winning writers in the fourteenth and fifteenth sessions of the award, namely Margaret Obank from the magazine «Banipal» winner in the publishing and cultural technology branch, and the Tunisian poet Moncef Al-Wahaibi, the winner in the literature branch, and the Tunisian translator Muhammad Ait Mihoub, the winner in the branch Translation, Iraqi writer Haider Qasim, winner of the Young Author Award, and Dutch writer Richard Van Lowen, winner in the branch of Arabic culture in other languages.

The session also witnesses the participation of the winners in the eight branches of the award in this year’s session, namely: the Saudi writer Asma Al-Ahmadi, winner of the Young Author Award, the Tunisian writer Maysouni Bennani, the winner of the Child and Adolescent Literature Prize, the Egyptian writer Saeed Al-Masry, the winner of the National Development and State Building Award, and the Tunisian writer Khalil Qwaia, the winner For the Arts and Critical Studies Award, and Tahira Qutbuddin from the United States and winner of the Arab Culture Prize in Other Languages, while virtually the American translator Michael Coberson, winner of the Translation Prize, Egyptian writer Iman Mersal, winner in the Literature Branch, and Rasha al-Amir from the Lebanese Dar Al-Jadid, winner of the Publishing and Technology Award, will participate in the session. Cultural.

The Egyptian writer Iman Mersal, who won the Literature Branch Prize for 2021 for her novel “In the Impact of Inayat Al-Zayyat”, will participate in a virtual session during which Asmaa Al-Mutawa, founder and president of the Literary Forum Salon, will engage in a virtual session on May 26.

The award organizes a virtual dialogue session entitled “Sheikh Zayed Book Award A dream that is renewed every year »On May 27th, the Tunisian writer Maysouni Bennani, winner of the Children’s Literature Branch for 2021, will participate in his book” An Artist’s Journey “, to talk

Around Sheikh Zayed Book Award Child literature, the origin and significance behind his book “An Artist’s Journey”, and the extent of his influence with the book “Kalila and Dimna”. During the session, he will be interviewed by Sarah Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of Curriculum Department at the Department of Education and Knowledge.

theology

The award concludes its cultural program with a virtual session entitled “Islamic theology and society: Arab and German perspectives”, which is organized by the award in cooperation with the “Letbrom” cultural foundation on May 28 with the participation of Ulrich Rudolf, professor of Islamic studies at the University of Zurich, and Fred Suleiman, researcher in the Department of Religious Studies. Islamic studies at Friedrich Alexander University Erlin-Nuremberg in Germany, Haydar Qasim Al-Tamimi, an Iraqi writer and academic who teaches in the Department of History at the University of Baghdad, winner of the Young Author Prize for 2020, and Mira Sievers, a new professor of the foundations of Islamic belief, philosophy and ethics at the Berlin Institute for Islamic Theology at the University Humboldt in Berlin, and Stephan Millich is a lecturer in Arabic Language and Islamic Studies at the Institute for Oriental Studies (University of Cologne). This discussion session deals with the intricate and complex relationship between theology and society in the Islamic era, and in our contemporary world, where the participants will discuss a study entitled “Islamic Theology in the Studies of German Orientalists – Yusef Van S as a Model” by the Iraqi researcher Haider Qasim Al-Tamimi. The dialogue will also focus on the Iraqi and Arab scholars ’view of the contributions of German Orientalists to the study of Islamic theology.