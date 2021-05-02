First came the award, then the criticism: Jürgen Habermas has now announced that he will not accept the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, endowed with 225,000 euros, in Abu Dhabi.

E.with generous greetings from Abu Dhabi? At the end of last week the news came that Jürgen Habermas would be presented with the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, endowed with 225,000 euros, for “Cultural Personality of the Year”. On Sunday the philosopher announced through his publishing house Suhrkamp that he would not accept the award after all. “That was a wrong decision that I am correcting here. The very close connection between the institution that awards these prizes in Abu Dhabi and the political system that exists there I have not sufficiently understood. “

One of the reasons for the decision was an article in the current issue of “Spiegel”, which attests that the emirate has systematically disregarded democratic rules that are “sacred to the Enlightener Habermas”. The ninety-one-year-old rejected the point of the contribution that power usually wins when spirit and power collide: he believes in the long term “in the enlightening power of the critical word, if it only comes to light in the political public sphere. My books, which have been thankfully translated into Arabic, are sufficient for this ”.