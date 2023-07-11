A team of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City doctors succeeded in successfully reconstructing a patient’s hand after all fingers of his dominant right hand were amputated while he was working on a car engine repair.

The accident occurred when the engine of his car was started by mistake while he was repairing it, which led to the amputation of his thumb and four other fingers. The patient was transferred to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, where the patient underwent microvascular transplantation in his fingers.

Microvascular surgery is a highly complex surgical procedure that is used to reconnect tiny blood vessels and nerves in amputated parts to restore circulation before they die from lack of blood supply.

Dr. Roderick Dunn, head and consultant of plastic, reconstructive and hand surgery at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: “When the patient arrived at the hospital, he was taken directly to the operating room for surgery, where we re-implanted the tiny blood vessels of the index, middle, ring and pinky in a 12-hour operation overnight. Due to severe damage to the amputated thumb, it was replaced with the second toe.

He added: “The patient was seriously injured, and the matter that made the restoration process complicated was that the fingers were not cut evenly, but rather were removed from the hand. After a lengthy procedure, the index, middle and ring fingers were successfully restored.”

After the success of the three toe restoration, Dr. Dan, the team, and the patient discussed more options to reconstruct his thumb, and the patient settled on a microvascular transfer from the second toe of his left foot to reconstruct the thumb on his injured right hand. The doctors successfully performed the operation three weeks after the injury, so that the patient would have A hand with three fingers and a thumb that he can use for his daily tasks.

The patient who is currently undergoing functional rehabilitation sessions for his hand will be able to return to work normally and use his hand in most daily activities after the completion of the rehabilitation sessions.

In turn, Dr. Dan confirmed that had it not been for this surgery, the patient would not have been able to use his right hand throughout his life, and therefore he would not have been able to work or take care of his family.

For his part, Deputy Director of Medical Affairs and Head of Surgery and Traumatology at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Dr. Atiq Al-Masabi, said: “This experience is another example of outstanding teamwork between our multidisciplinary team and reflects our ability to respond immediately to cases of serious injuries to ensure the best possible outcome.”