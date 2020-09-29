D.he Emir of Kuwait, who has ruled the oil-rich state on the Persian Gulf since 2006, is dead. Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91, according to his palace, according to the state news agency Kuna. The emir tried himself as a mediator in conflicts in the region and tried to defuse the diplomatic crisis between an alliance around Saudi Arabia and Qatar since 2017.

Sheikh Sabah was hospitalized in the United States in September 2019. After the one-month stay, there was only official talk of medical examinations that had been “successfully completed”. However, he had to postpone a planned meeting with the American President Donald Trump. In 2000 he had a pacemaker inserted, and in 2007, according to media reports, he was also successfully operated on the urinary tract in the United States.

Last July, the emir was hospitalized again for “some medical examinations,” as it was called. After a “successful” operation he was “in good health”. Details about his health or possible complaints remained under lock and key. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber Al-Sabah had already temporarily been given some “constitutional responsibilities”.

Sheikh Sabah has served as head of state since 2006 in Kuwait, which borders Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Before that, he was Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for four decades. Even before its rise to the rank of emir, the country had the reputation of being a mediator in conflicts in Arab and Muslim countries. In the crisis with Qatar, Sheikh Sabah tried to mediate quickly and traveled between Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Saudi Arabia, with its allies Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, imposed a blockade on Qatar in June 2017. The group accuses the emirate of close ties to Shiite Iran and financing of terrorists. Qatar has denied the allegations several times.