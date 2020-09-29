The current ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died on Tuesday at the age of 91. Kuwaiti Sheikh was undergoing treatment in a US hospital since July. Sheikh Sabah was a close US leader since the 1990 Gulf War. After his death, the temporary powers of the country have been given to his younger brother Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah.Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the minister in charge of the royal family, has confirmed the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. It is being told that his health had suddenly worsened in 2019, after which he was being treated in a hospital in Kuwait. In July, he was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota via the C-17 Globemaster of the American Airforce for surgery in July.

Was the architect of Kuwait’s foreign policy

Born in 1929, Sheikh Saba is known as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy. He served as the External Affairs Minister for nearly 40 years between 1963 and 2003 before becoming Prime Minister. He became emir of Kuwait in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Sheikh’s half brother becomes ruler

After the death of Sheikh Sabah, his half-brother Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has been appointed as the new ruler in accordance with the constitutional law of E, the country. His age is also around 83 years. Prince Nawaf is a prominent Kuwait politician. He has held many high positions including Defense and Interior Departments for decades.