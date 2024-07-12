His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, stressed that religions are a message of peace, and Islam is a religion of integration of civilizations, pointing out that history has witnessed that the civilization of this religion was and still is a civilization of human brotherhood.

This came during a massive reception organized by the Indonesian Nahdlatul Ulama Association, the largest Islamic association in the world, for His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in the presence of leaders and symbols of various religions in Indonesia, including Catholics, Protestants, Buddhists, Hindus, and Confucians, in addition to thousands of the association’s leaders, symbols, young men and women who attended the reception, and hundreds of thousands who followed the events of the ceremony through a live broadcast.

In his speech during the ceremony, which was held under the title “Dialogue and Harmony between Religions and Civilizations,” the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar said: “Religions are a message of peace to humanity, and even to animals, plants, and nature as a whole. We must know that Islam does not permit Muslims to fight except in one case: repelling aggression against oneself, one’s land, and one’s homeland.” He stressed that Muslims have never fought others to force them to convert to Islam, because Islam does not view non-Muslims from a perspective of hostility, suspicion, and conflict, but rather from a perspective of human affection and brotherhood. There are clear verses in the Qur’an that state that the relationship of Muslims with others who are peaceful toward them—regardless of their religions or sects—is one of affection, righteousness, and fairness.

His Eminence added that Islam is not the religion that must prove that it is a religion of dialogue, a religion of integration of civilizations, cross-pollination of cultures and respect for others. These facts are known to those who believe in this religion and those who do not believe in it alike. He explained that history has witnessed that the civilization of this religion was and still is a civilization of human brotherhood and global religious fellowship, and that it has never been a source of misery for humanity. It has never been fed up with the brotherhood of other religions, and it has never been known to have taken a position of open or hidden hostility towards them, or to have exceeded in its armed conflicts with non-Muslims the law of truth, or the law of self-defense and the homeland.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar stressed that it is the duty of the Easterners to feel closer and more harmonious ties, through which they communicate with the West, and we must look at Western civilization with a more optimistic view, as it is undoubtedly a civilization that saved humanity and transferred it to scientific and technical horizons that it would not have reached throughout its ancient history, had it not been for the Western scholars’ devotion to the sources of literary, experimental and artistic knowledge.

His Eminence concluded: “Perhaps the step that my brother Pope Francis and I took together, perhaps for the first time in the history of Islamic-Christian relations, and which bore fruit: the Human Fraternity Document that the world knows today from one end to the other, and which the United Nations adopted on its declaration of February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity; perhaps this step will contribute a little or a lot to melting the accumulated ice of misunderstanding, tension and estrangement between followers of sects and religions in the East as well as in the West, especially in times of wars and crises, noting that such meetings will bear the desired fruits – God willing – if intentions are sincere, resolve is sound, hearts are pure and minds are sound.”

For their part, religious leaders and symbols expressed their great welcome to His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, stressing that His Eminence is a symbol of peace and tolerance, and that they always draw inspiration from His Eminence’s efforts to spread the values ​​of truth, goodness, justice and human brotherhood, in spreading the spirit of peace, coexistence and the values ​​of citizenship.

The attendees from Nahdlatul Ulama Association also expressed their love and appreciation for His Eminence the Grand Imam and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, noting that they are always keen to draw from the light of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and its loyal scholars who spread enlightened thought around the world.

For his part, Yaqut Khalil Qumas, Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, welcomed the third visit of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar to Indonesia, in response to the invitation of the Indonesian President, stressing that this visit represents great importance due to the great love and appreciation that His Eminence the Grand Imam enjoys in the hearts of Indonesians.

For his part, Bahna Panavaru, representative of the Buddhist community in Indonesia, expressed his gratitude for receiving the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, a figure known worldwide for his efforts in establishing dialogue and pluralism, noting that it is a dear visit for all Indonesians, not just Muslims.

Father Jumal Gultom, representative of the Protestant community in Indonesia, also delivered a welcoming speech to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, saying: “On behalf of the Christian churches in Indonesia, we express our gratitude and pleasure to be here today to welcome Your Eminence to our country. Our meeting today is an important step towards moving forward in holding a number of joint meetings for religious leaders in our country. We are fortunate to be among this large Islamic bloc, which represents the largest Islamic country in the world. He stressed Indonesia’s efforts to preserve pluralism, diversity, harmony and concord among all segments of society.”

For his part, Dr. Mangku Vastika, leader of the Hindu community in Indonesia, said: “The visit of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar came in the spirit of peace, at a time when the world lacks this spirit in light of the widespread conflicts, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of His Eminence the Grand Imam in spreading brotherhood, coexistence and mutual respect.”

In turn, Dr. Budi Tanur Wibowo, leader of the Confucian Nation in Indonesia, said: “We welcome His Eminence the Grand Imam to our country. It is truly a visit of peace and friendship for all. We pray to God to grant His Eminence the ability to complete his efforts in establishing peace and love to spread throughout the world, and for the world to become more harmonious and coherent and a fertile soil that contains everyone and guarantees their rights and duties.”

“The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar is a preacher of peace and it is a great honor to meet him in Indonesia,” said Cardinal Suharyo, representative of Catholics in Indonesia. “I have longed for this meeting, and my desire increased after His Eminence signed the Human Fraternity Document with His Holiness Pope Francis in 2019, which we circulated to various churches in Indonesia.”

At the end of the ceremony, the CEO of the Indonesian Nahdlatul Ulama Association presented the Nahdlatul Ulama shield to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, expressing the Indonesian people’s love for His Eminence and their happiness with this generous visit.