His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, received His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in his office at Al-Azhar Sheikhdom in Cairo.

His Eminence the Grand Imam welcomed Al Jarwan and praised the efforts of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, stressing his support for the Council’s orientations and efforts in supporting tolerance and peace.

The two sides stressed the need to highlight the role of religious men in light of the international challenges facing the world and the increasing hatred, calling for the presence of religious diplomacy in constructive work that serves peace trends around the world, stressing the role of religious men in urging the rejection of hatred, wars and violence.

Al Jarwan presented to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar an explanation of the results of the work of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, especially the outcomes of the conference on the role of religious men in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and peace, which the Council held in Seville, Spain, last month, and the mechanism for activating the outcomes through joint international work by religious men.

Al Jarwan also stressed the importance of holding a roundtable to discuss enhancing joint efforts in this regard. For his part, His Eminence the Grand Imam affirmed his support for cooperation between Al-Azhar University and the Council regarding the Master’s Program in Tolerance and Peace Studies launched by the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace. On the other hand, Pope Tawadros II, Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church, received His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan at the papal headquarters in Cairo. During the meeting, Al Jarwan discussed the Tolerance and Peace Conference held in Seville last month, noting that the Council seeks to achieve joint work that brings together specialists from religious men to activate the outcomes of the Conference on the Role of Religious Men in Seville. He expressed his aspiration to hold a joint meeting between the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace through a roundtable with the aim of enhancing world peace and reducing hatred, stressing the importance of Arab countries being a source of messages of peace to the entire world. For his part, His Holiness Pope Tawadros II appreciated these efforts, expressing his support for every effort made to reject hatred and spread love and peace.