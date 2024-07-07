His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, met today during his visit to the Thai House of Representatives, His Excellency Wan Muhammad Nor Matha, Speaker of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand, in the presence of the Thai Minister of Justice and a number of members of the House of Representatives.

The Speaker of the Thai Parliament welcomed the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders in Thailand, stressing that His Eminence’s visit to the Thai Parliament is a historic page in the records of the Thai Parliament, and that he feels proud and grateful that this visit is the first visit by a Sheikh of Al-Azhar, which is something that the Thais will remember and will remain engraved in the memory of the Thai Parliament..

He said that he is following the activities and meetings held by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Thailand, expressing his confidence that these activities will result in consolidating cooperation between Al-Azhar and various cultural and educational bodies in Thailand..

He also expressed his appreciation to His Eminence the Grand Imam and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif for their kind hospitality to Thai students studying at Al-Azhar, who number more than 3,000 students, and for providing 160 annual scholarships to Thai Muslims, and for hosting delegations of Thai imams for training at the Al-Azhar International Academy for Training Imams and Preachers..

The Speaker of the Thai Parliament asked His Eminence the Grand Imam to increase the number of scholarships and Al-Azhar envoys to Thailand, pointing out that their presence is of great importance, especially in universities and secondary schools in Thailand. He explained that he received his education at the Islamic University in Thailand and studied the Arabic language at the hands of one of the Al-Azhar teachers sent to Thailand at that time..

He said that his country appreciates the great and pioneering efforts made by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Muslim Council of Elders in spreading the values ​​of pluralism, dialogue, respect for others and acceptance of them, which contributes to strengthening coexistence and human brotherhood..

His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, confirmed Al-Azhar’s readiness to increase scholarships provided to the children of Muslims in Thailand, establish a center for teaching the Arabic language to teach Thais the language of the Holy Quran, and raise the horizon of cooperation to suit the needs of Thai society and its future aspirations..

During the meeting, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar decided to increase the number of Al-Azhar envoys to Thailand, in response to the request of the Speaker of the Thai Parliament, so that the number would become 21 envoys instead of 15, and to intensify training courses for Thai imams at the Al-Azhar International Academy for Training Imams and Preachers, and to design a special program prepared by senior Al-Azhar scholars and professors in a manner that suits the nature of Thai society..

At the end of the meeting, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar presented the Speaker of the Thai Parliament with the Al-Azhar Shield and the Muslim Council of Elders Medal on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Council..