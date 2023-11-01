The Emirates News Agency, WAM, said that the step comes “as an embodiment of the UAE’s authentic positions and its firm approach towards supporting brothers and extending a helping hand to them in various circumstances.”

This came during a phone call made by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The initiative to host children from the Gaza Strip and provide them with medical and health care is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian people, especially children, in response to the difficult humanitarian conditions they are experiencing.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Spoliaric discussed the importance of delivering relief and medical aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip in an intensive, continuous and safe manner, in addition to the need for concerted regional and international efforts to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of those affected by the current crisis.