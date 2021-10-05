Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Najla Al-Manqoush and her accompanying delegation, and the two sides discussed brotherly relations between the UAE and Libya and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the latest developments on the Libyan, regional and international scenes were reviewed.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed stressed the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries, and stressed the UAE’s permanent support for all efforts seeking to achieve stability, security, peace and prosperity in all regions of Libya. He also affirmed the UAE’s support for the Libyan government’s initiative on “stabilizing Libya”.

Najla Al-Manqoush arrived in the UAE on Tuesday, and she was received by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.