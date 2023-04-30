During the call, the Vice President of the UAE discussed “cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to developments in the Sudanese arena,” according to the Emirates News Agency.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support all peaceful political solutions and initiatives aimed at stopping the escalation and ending the crisis in brotherly Sudan, in a way that contributes to strengthening its stability and security and achieves the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.

And he stressed the necessity of giving priority to the voice of wisdom and peaceful dialogue, upholding the supreme interests of Sudan and preserving its security and stability, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

He also expressed his “thanks and appreciation for the facilities provided for the evacuation of nationals of the UAE and many brotherly and friendly countries of the world from Sudan.”

For his part, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s original stances towards its brothers in various circumstances, and its keenness on Sudan’s stability, security and peace, stressing mutual keenness to enhance joint cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries.