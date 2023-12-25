The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has begun the second phase of evaluating participants in the 21st session of the award, which witnesses evaluation teams conducting field visits to the headquarters of participating companies and institutions from inside and outside the country.

The current session attracted more than 60 new evaluators, bringing the total number of evaluators in the award to about 300 evaluators. The leaders of the award evaluators were also involved in specialized training courses to discuss the lessons learned from their participation in previous sessions, in addition to involving other evaluators in several training courses to introduce them to the evaluation mechanisms that The award adopts it in accordance with international best practices, which depend on understanding the challenges and strategic topics of the participating institutions, and the steps to evaluate their success in applying the award’s standards and achieving high and sustainable results.

The award has completed organizing all its activities, introductory seminars and training programmes, which it began offering since the announcement of the launch of its 21st session, as the award office implemented more than 30 training courses for participants, aimed at introducing what the award is, explaining its general framework, and introducing the most important roles it provides to raise competitive capabilities. For private sector companies and institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general and for all participants from abroad, in addition to an explanation of the award’s criteria, self-evaluation mechanisms, determining priorities for improvement, and how to prepare application documents for the award.

The various courses also provided a detailed explanation of the award model, information on how to document the meaning of institutional excellence from the perspective of all concerned, and an explanation of the general principles and methodology for measuring performance followed by the award’s evaluators and arbitrators. His Excellency Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Award’s Supreme Committee, said that the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award program focuses on contributing to achieving comprehensive development and enhancing the competitive capabilities of private sector establishments, especially since the award witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of participants from companies and institutions by more than 55%. Compared to the previous session, it received entries from the State of Kuwait for the first time, in addition to an expansion of entries from the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He pointed out that the 21st session of the award witnessed the creation of new categories: “Best Institution in Institutional Innovation,” “Best Institution in Digital Transformation,” and “Best Institution in Sustainability Management and Green Economy,” which will make the competition strong and qualitative.

Al Fahim stressed that the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award is one of the most important and largest international awards that aims to build human knowledge, skill and behavior, and its strategy is based on supporting private sector institutions, and provides them with several distinguished opportunities, and provides them with more incentives to excel in their performance, based on the best standards. International, pointing out that the award model is built according to the latest international models.

He said that the award focuses on supporting innovation and adopting methodological ideas that suit the nature of the new stages and changes in the economic scene, and what this requires in terms of developing different patterns and methods of work that keep pace with the directions of our wise leadership in establishing the methodology of quality, excellence and innovation in business sector practices, in a way that supports the objectives of the award program and meets the requirements. The present and looking forward to the future, until today the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award has become a comprehensive program to support and develop the quality of products and services provided by companies and institutions, improve their activities and the efficiency and sustainability of their work, contribute to the success of their plans and the continuation of their work, and achieve the best operational results in all fields and sectors, to be an important tributary within the process of Comprehensive social and economic development.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Committee of the Award highlighted, in its previous meeting, the award’s innovative programs within the standard comparisons and best practices competition, which include many modern categories and programs for the modern model of the award.