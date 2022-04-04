The Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced the selection of His Eminence Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Akhdar bin Ali Al-Qayyim as the Islamic Personality of the Year for the twenty-fifth session 2022.

This came on the sidelines of the opening of the activities of the first day of the competitions of the 25th session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award at the headquarters of the Culture and Science Symposium.

Counselor Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said during his speech: The virtues of the Noble Qur’an do not end and its wonders do not end .. it is its best Blessing and happiness for those who believed in it, worked with its provisions, and endeavored to serve it.. It is by the grace of God on the Dubai International Holy Quran Award that he harnessed it to serve this great book and pleased it to celebrate its memorizers and scholars.

His Excellency added that the award has chosen every year an Islamic figure who has served Islam, especially in the field of the Noble Qur’an, in appreciation of these great efforts and in honor of the campaigners of the Book of God. and travel

And he said that our character for this course is a scholar from among the scholars whom the chains of reciters have contacted from the happiest preservation of his knowledge and school, the virtuous scholar and the one who is referred to as the most eminent in the science of tajweed and performance, the sheikh al-Muhaqqiq, and the scrutinized reciter, the sheikh of the reciters in the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Ibrahim al-Akhdar bin Ali al-Qayyim.

On his personal biography, His Excellency the Adviser noted that Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Akhdar bin Ali Al-Qayyim was born in Medina on the seventh day of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah in the year 1364 AH in an area called (Al-Saha), which has now been demolished and entered into the expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque. Sheikh Muhammad Karim Rajeh I testify that he is the sheikh of the city’s readers.

And Sheikh Al-Akhdar assumed the Imamate in the Two Holy Mosques, where he led the people in the Grand Mosque and then the Prophet’s Mosque. He took care of the Qur’anic performance until he became a school in which he referred, and his recitation sessions were distinguished by the many significant benefits and innovative new methods. Quba, as well as participating in the establishment of many international competitions, participating in arbitration, chairing and developing the local Prince Salman competition for the Holy Qur’an for multiple sessions, and participating in the arbitration of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for successive years. Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, and participated in providing training courses for teachers in the societies of the memorization of the Noble Qur’an and in the departments of education in the various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency the Counselor pointed out that what distinguishes Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Akhdar is his uniqueness in interesting ways to understand, learn and teach the Holy Qur’an.



