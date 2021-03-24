I find no better beginning for this article than what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return. Yes, the knight of distinction and charity got off. Words summarizing the fragrant journey of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed on the journey of establishing the state, he learned a lot from them and contributed with them to building this country. He is the first to assume the “Finance and Industry” portfolio at the federal level, out of his belief in the importance of money and industry in building states. At the level of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness held the position of Deputy Ruler, and His Highness has chaired many bodies since its establishment, such as the Dubai Municipality and the Health Authority. As is the custom of the founding fathers of the state, His Highness had two councils that were open to people: one in the early morning, and the other after sunset, during which he would meet with the general public, and he would complete his meetings with senior officials until the end of the evening, in the interest of His Highness to accomplish the work.

In this article, I will refer to His Highness’s interest in excellence and charity, through my direct interaction with His Highness on a journey that exceeded two decades. In 1998, His Highness ordered the launch of an initiative for excellence in the educational field, which is the “Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance”. A role model for others. This idea has evolved into a global banner today, led by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and the awards varied from local, Gulf, Arab and Islamic, in addition to the UNESCO International Hamdan Award. The value of the prizes ordered by His Highness is more than ten million dirhams annually. Therefore, may God have mercy on him, he deserved the highest medal of appreciation from UNESCO in appreciation of the organization for his efforts in promoting education. In addition to the awards, His Highness ordered the establishment of the Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, which is considered a national incubator for innovation. Through this center, the Hamdan Talent Scale and the scientific codified tool for discovering talented people in the UAE was developed in preparation for their sponsorship, and international standards for school quality were developed in cooperation with the European Organization for Total Quality, under the name of the Hamdan Model EFQM. Through this global model, the journey of school excellence begins and is measured. His Highness has ordered the care of distinguished educators by offering an annual scholarship to study the Master of Innovative Education that is implemented by the United Arab Emirates University.

And as a culmination of His Highness’s bid, the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization was established in 1996, which spread his bid around the globe. From the Islamic Center in Dublin, Ireland, which was established in 1996, to the Center for Arabic Language Studies at the Australian National University. And between these two centers, many centers were opened in more than 69 countries. The budget of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization is estimated at one hundred million dirhams as a donation from His Highness for charitable work. One of the most important activities of the authority is the building and development of schools, in the belief of His Highness that education opens the doors to advancement for people. In Africa alone, the organization sponsors more than 40 comprehensive schools in 20 African countries, with more than 16,000 students enrolled. His Highness also ordered the establishment of the “Al Maktoum College of Engineering Studies” in Tanzania. The College of Science at the University of Africa, the Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Maktoum Institute of Technology in India, the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum School in Mexico, the Al Maktoum College for Arab and Islamic Studies in Scotland, and Islamic centers have been established in more than 20 European countries. The journey of distinction and charity that Sheikh Hamdan, may God have mercy on him, started, will not descend, so we are all confident that His Highness was brought up on his honorable hands, children who carry the banner of distinction and benevolence after him. May God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan and make him spacious in Paradise.

* Emirati academic