Cairo (WAM)

His Eminence, the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, affirmed the strength of the relations between Al-Azhar and the UAE.

During his meeting with Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, the country’s ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its permanent representative to the League of Arab States, His Excellency stressed that cooperation between Al-Azhar and the UAE has greatly contributed to confronting extremist ideology and building bridges of dialogue between East and West.

During the meeting, it was emphasized the importance of spreading the values ​​of tolerance and acceptance of the other, and the role that the UAE plays in order to activate the dialogue on coexistence and brotherhood among human beings, and ways to enhance it globally.

For his part, Ambassador Hamad Al-Shamsi expressed his happiness to meet the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, affirming the UAE’s appreciation of the noble Al-Azhar and his sheikh, the Grand Imam, praising the pivotal role that his eminence plays in consolidating the values ​​of peace and human brotherhood at the regional and global levels, with the aim of showing the true image of the Islamic religion, and publishing Al-Azhar’s moderate moderate curriculum.