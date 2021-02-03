Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, congratulated Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Latifa bin Ziyatin, for winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity. His Eminence said on his Twitter and Facebook accounts: “My sincere congratulations to Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the courageous sister Latifa Bin Ziyaten, for winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, an honor that happened to his family. All good lovers, let us go together ».