Shehnai is about to resonate at the home of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has given information about this by sharing the video on social media. This video is of Kangana’s brother Karan. In the video, all the family members are seen applying turmeric to Karan.

Actually, no one is married in Kangna’s house after her sister Rangoli, but now both her brothers Akshat and Karan are going to get married in the coming 3 weeks. Kangana shared the video, writing, “It has been more than a decade, there has been no wedding at home since Rangoli’s wedding, but today our house turned into a wedding celebration because of our brothers- Karan and Akshat Done. Two weddings are due in three weeks, today Karan has turmeric. ”

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 4 pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Earlier, Kangana shared a video of Sage Bhai Akshat’s turmeric. He wrote, “Today some pictures of my brother Akshat’s greetings, congratulations are a tradition of Himachal. The first invitation to the wedding is given in the maternal uncle’s house. Akshat’s wedding is in November. Everyone will be invited from today, so it Congratulations. ”

It may be known that Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for ‘Thalaivi’, but she has taken some time to marry the brothers. Let me tell you that she has also started training for the films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’, whose video she shared on social media, wrote that she is the first action heroine of Bollywood.