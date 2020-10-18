Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s house is going to play the clarinet. Actually, his brother is married in November, whose rituals have started. Kangana’s brother Akshat will be married in Manali. The actress has shared a video of turmeric ceremonies on social media. Also told that they have a tradition in Himachal, the first invitation for marriage is given in the maternal uncle’s house.

Kangana Ranaut writes, “Today some pictures of my brother Akshat’s greetings, greetings is a tradition in Himachal, the first wedding invitation is given in the maternal uncle’s house. Akshat’s wedding is in November. From today onwards, invitations will be given to everyone, so it is called congratulations. ” Kangana has also created a heart emoji with this. Kangana has also told that this ceremonies of turmeric have been done at her maternal grandfather’s house in Mandi.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel has also shared many photos and videos. Let us know that Akshat was engaged in November, last year, whose updates were shared by Kangana and Rangoli on social media. Both the sisters were seen performing Himachali folk dance in Bhai Akshat’s engagement.

Bhabhi also appeared with him during this time. Kangana was seen in a celebratory mood with a bottle of champagne in her hand. Explain that Kangana’s brother Akshat is marrying Ritu Sangwan. In such a situation, there is an atmosphere of happiness in the Ranaut family.