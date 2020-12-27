Tonight i.e. December 27 episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is going to be very bang. Recently there was a Christmas celebration. New year is coming and Salman’s birthday is also on 27th. While making the occasion special and forever special, the makers called Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandes, while Shahnaz Gill and Dharmesh also reached.

Shahnaz entertained Salman and all the family members. Salman also gave a task to the family members in front of Shahnaz and Dharmesh. During this task, Shahnaz praised Arshi and described her as her favorite, leaving Nikki’s face.

Ali and Ijaz tell Nikki ‘stain in the name of entertainment’

In the promo released, Salman tells the householders, “You guys have to come forward one by one and tell who is a member who smears the name of entertainment and then put cake on his mouth.” After this all the members come in turn and say the name. Ali Goni is first called. He calls Nikki Tamboli a ‘blot on the name of entertainment’ and puts a cake on the mouth. Ali says that whoever does entertainment in the house, Nikki does not find it entertaining and keeps talking about what you are doing. Hearing this, Nikki flares up and starts speaking uprightly to Ali. Ejaz also puts a cake on his mouth, describing Nikki Tamboli as a stain.



Nikki said to Arshi ‘blot on the name of entertainment’, then Shahnaz came in support

But Sonali Phogat, Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilac, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Mahajan call Vikas Gupta a ‘blot on the name of entertainment’. Everyone says that Vikas Gupta sleeps in the washroom most of the time and does nothing in the name of entertainment. Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, calls Arshi Khan a ‘blot on the name of entertainment’, but Shehnaz Gill speaks with Tapak in her support. Shehnaz says to Arshi Khan, ‘You seem to be interested in me on Arshi’. Hearing this, Nikki’s face drops, but Arshi bounces with joy.