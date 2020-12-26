Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill of Punjab often shares her photos and videos on social media. Shahnaz Gill takes great care of her fans. In order to stay connected with her fans, she is seen sharing something on social media. Recently, Shahnaz Gill has shared photos on social media. These photos of Shahnaz Gill are becoming quite viral on social media. Shahnaz Gill is seen in a yellow dress in the photo.

Shahnaz Gill keeps active on social media as well as shares many photos and videos with Siddharth Shukla. Earlier, Shahnaz Gill shared a photo with his mother. In which both are looking very cute. Both of them are sitting embracing each other in this photo. Shahnaz looks very beautiful in a photo shared on social media. In the photo, Shahnaz Gill carries a yellow nee-length dress. Fans are seen giving their reactions on this photo.

Let me tell you, Shahnaz Gill appeared as a cutestant in the season of Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan gave Shahnaz Gill the tag of Katrina Kaif of Punjabi. Shahnaz Gill made a lot of headlines in Bigg Boss season 13. Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz’s friendship was also well received in the show. Not only this, even after the end of Bigg Boss season 13, the fans like to see the two together.