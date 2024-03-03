Pakistanis voted on February 8 in the elections, which witnessed some unrest before the vote.

Sharif thus returned to the position he held until August, when Parliament was dissolved before the elections and a caretaker government took charge.

Voting took place in Parliament, which held its first session on Thursday, amid tight security measures, with candidates supported by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against the election results, demanding his release.

Sharif (72 years old) is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister three times and led the election campaign for the Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz Sharif’s wing.

Candidates supported by Khan won the largest number of seats, but the Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz Sharif's wing, and the Pakistan People's Party agreed to form a coalition government, allowing Shahbaz the opportunity to obtain a second term as prime minister after his brother stepped down.