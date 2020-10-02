Of the Liverpool FC says goodbye to his offensive gem Rhian Brewster. The 20-year-old striker is moving to Premier League club Sheffield United for a rumored 26 million euros, according to the club, it is the most expensive deal in the club’s history. A return soon is not unlikely, however.
According to consistent English media reports, Liverpool has a buyback option for the next three years, and Jürgen Klopp’s employer has secured a resale stake of 15 percent.
That Sheffield was only able to secure Brewster under these conditions is no surprise. Born in London, he is one of the most exciting talents in England and was finally able to gain a foothold in professional football last season when he scored ten goals in 20 games for loan club Swansea City.
