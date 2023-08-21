Not summoned. Not that it’s a surprise, for heaven’s sake, but now that the official matches are starting it has a different effect than not seeing him as a group on the American tour. Divock Origi – and with him Caldara, Ballo-Touré and Saelemaekers – is not in the list of names written by Pioli for the away match in Bologna and this essentially means only one thing right now: Milan do not even intend to use him as a striker spare. Then maybe, if he were to stay, things will change from September also because relegating a player who costs 5.2 million gross to the stands for an indefinite period would be equivalent to a large dose of self-harm.

no arabia

—

In the meantime, however, the AC Milan club sincerely hopes that the Belgian forward will find a place in these final days of the transfer market. Having said that Divock has rejected the sirens of the Arab clubs, who would have taken him on the fly, the English tracks remain on the horizon. The Premier, yes, would be the place where the former Liverpool would like to return. A few weeks ago it seemed that the transfer to West Ham fresh orphan of Scamacca was about to end, then the connection disappeared from the scene. Now from England they are relaunching with Sheffield United, who have problems in attack and who would need a profile of experience and who already know the English environment well. A deal that could materialize perhaps in an expensive loan, although no offers have been delivered in via Aldo Rossi for now. In short, we are still in the context of the survey. For Milan, however, it would not be the definitive resolution of the matter, therefore, but it would be a form of savings at least for this season.