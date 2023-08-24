After the league debut in the Premier League of those coached by Pep Guardiola against Burnley in a game that the Manchester team managed to win by the minimum, and a second day in which they beat Newcastle by the minimum, they will have to play again a match in the league competition against Sheffield United and they will do so at home in the match corresponding to the third day.
In front they will have Sheffield, a club that has not yet managed to know what victory is, in their matches in this edition of the Premier League against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest they have not managed to get any points.
Next, today we will show you all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
In which stadium is Sheffield United vs Manchester City played?
City: Sheffield, England
Stadium: Bramall Lane
Date: Sunday August 27
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
live streaming:Paramount +
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
live streaming:Peacock
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham
|
2-1D
|
premier league
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1D
|
premier league
|
stuttgart
|
0-3D
|
Friendly
|
Derby County
|
1-3V
|
Friendly
|
Girona
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
newcastle
|
1-0V
|
premier league
|
Seville
|
1(5-4)1V
|
European Super Cup
|
Burnley
|
0-3V
|
premier league
|
Arsenal
|
1(4-1)1D
|
Community Shield
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
Sheffield United arrives with a large number of injuries to face City, the players who will not be able to be in this match are: Fleck, Oliver Mcburnie, Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, Coulibaly, Norrington-Davie and Daniel Jebbison
On the part of Manchester City, those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne, Stones and Bernardo Silva
Sheffield: Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodzic; Lowe, Vinicius Souza, Norwood, Osborn; Traoré, Osula, Gustavo Hamer
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Grealish, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
Sheffield 1-4 Manchester City
