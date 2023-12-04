Liverpool and Brentford will face each other next Wednesday, December 6 in the matchday 15 of the Premier League, in which Jürgen Klopp’s men start as favorites and in which they will try to find the three points to continue climbing positions in the classification.
The red team is second with 31 points, just two behind Arsenal, which leads the table.
Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will pit Liverpool against Liverpool:
In which stadium is Sheffield United vs Liverpool played?
City: Sheffield, United Kingdom
Stadium: Bramall Lane
Date: Wednesday December 6
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Mexico, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
5-0 D
|
Premier League
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
5-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
4-3V
|
Premier League
|
LASK
|
4-0V
|
UEL
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
3-2D
|
UEL
The local team has a large number of casualties for this match. The following players will not be able to be there: Chris Basham, John Egan, Oliver Mcburnie, Tom Davies, Rhian Brewster, Coulibaly, Norrington Davies, Daniel Jebbison.
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Alisson and Diogo Jota will also not be in principle for the match.
Sheffield United: Foderingham; Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson, Ahmedhodzic; Luke Thomas, Fleck, Norwood, George Baldock; Cameron Archer, Gustavo Hamer, Traoré
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Diaz
Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool
