The team led by Arteta is sweet in the domestic competition. After having won 3-1 against Liverpool, a direct rival, things are more lively than ever at the top of the table, since knowing what the teams are like, the failure of any of them could mean their total collapse, and City and Liverpool still have to play. Therefore this should be an easy game to win and looking ahead to next week, something more relaxed.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Arsenal and Sheffield United
Sheffield United vs Arsenal match information
City: Sheffield, England
Stadium: Bramall Lane
Date: Monday March 4
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
4-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Gate
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Champions League
|
Burnley
|
Victory 0-5
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
Victory 0-6
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
3-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
Defeat 0-5
|
Premier LeagueD
|
Luton Town
|
3-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
Defeat 0-5
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
Defeat 3-2
|
Premier League
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament, Thomas Partey due to a thigh injury, Zinchenko due to a calf problem, Tomiyasu arrives as a doubt.
Sheffield United: As injured, Sheffield are Chris Basham, Geroge Baldock, John Egan, Max Lowe, Ben Brereton, Cameron Archer, Norrington-Davies and Daniel Jebbison, and Mason Holgate will be suspended.
Arsenal: Raya, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
Sheffield United: Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson, Jyden Bogle, Norwood, Vini Souza, Gustavo Hamer, Yasser Larouci, James Mcatee and Brewster.
Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal.
