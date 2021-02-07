Getting used to winning must be Chelsea’s maxim, which already has two consecutive victories in the Premier League. The Blues, since Thomas Tuchel arrived, do not know what it is to lose. They started with a scoreless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and followed with two wins against Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

The team is picking up speed, although their problem is that they are not finding the goal easily and the clearest example was the match against Tottenham. Dominated from start to finish Londoners only saw goal from the penalty spot, and they wasted a number of opportunities that almost cost them the game when the ‘Spurs’ had chances to tie in the final minutes.

The moment players like Timo Werner start to find the goal, the team will go much higher and the visit to the bottom field should be the turning point.

At the moment, the market puts the Chelsea fee to 1.5 that can help us to combine. Although it is true that Sheffield United are gradually improving, they are still a very weak opponent who should have no options against Chelsea.

Yes with a draw or win they would get out of the bottom position, putting West Bromwich Albion into that hole.

And what is recommended in this context? We are going to stay with him Chelsea handicap -1 to 2.4.

