Sheffield, Italian found dead: the killer is said to be a 26-year-old of Somali origin

The file opened by the English police following the death of the Salento pizza chef Carlo Giannini to Sheffield Talks about homocide. 48 hours after the man’s body was found, the police stopped a person. It is about Warsame Ibrahim26 years old Somali.

The 19-year-old girl who was with him is also suspected. The police are focusing on the 26-year-old because the man could be also responsible for another murdera few hours before that of Giannini.

To dispel any doubt that it was a murder, the stab wounds found on the body of the 34-year-old, a native of Mesagne in the province of Brindisi, a town from which he left about 15 years ago in search of fortune in northern Europe. Giannini was in Sheffield recently, after leaving Germany where I had opened a restaurant. The lifeless body man was found by a passerby a Manor Fields Park.

Read also:

Wheat war unleashed by Putin: famine alarm. And the rice rears up …

When China gets bigger, NATO threatens to bomb

Hacker attacks, Italy unprotected: let’s hire those who know the Blockchain well

Polls, Giorgia Meloni extends on Enrico Letta’s Pd. And Salvini grows …

Italy rescued from the 2022 World Cup and Ecuador excluded from FIFA: the fans dream

Dead Onida, former president of the Consulta. The memory: that time in the editorial office of Affari … VIDEO

Hera, Concordia researchers meet 2000 high school students

Campari Soda, partnership to support young design creatives