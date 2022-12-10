The program sheet music unprecedented than the TV Brazil aired this Sunday (11), at 00:30, it presents the third and last part of the opera Aleijadinho. Recorded by Rede Minas, the show was produced by the Clóvis Salgado Foundation and shown on the public broadcaster in three weekly episodes, with each of the acts that make up the work.

The opera is based on facts from the life of master Antônio Francisco Lisboa, known as Aleijadinho, internationally recognized as a reference in Minas Gerais baroque. The pieces made by the sculptor and engraver can be found in different cities in the state of Minas Gerais, especially in Ouro Preto and Congonhas.

Composed by Ernani Aguiar, with a libretto written by André Cardoso, the concert is conducted by Silvio Viegas and staged by Julianna Santos. The assembly counts on the participation of the Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Choir of Minas Gerais, from Cia. Dance Palace of Arts and guest soloists Johnny França (Aleijadinho); Mar Oliveira (Manuel Francisco); Guilherme Moreira (Tomás Antônio Gonzaga); Pedro Vianna (Alvarenga Peixoto); Lício Bruno (Wolf of the Mosque); Luanda Siqueira (Joana); and Mauro Chantal (Vicente Ferreira).

In this third and final act, the performers stage moments of Aleijadinho in 1805 and then in 1814, until the last hours of the master’s life. In his final monologue, Aleijadinho sees prophets as his distrustful friends. The choir sings excerpts from to a farewellLira IX of Part III of Marília de Dirceupoetry by Tomás Antônio Gonzaga, by the pitypoetry by Alvarenga Peixoto, and Libertas Quæ Sera, text from the flag of the inconfidentes.

About sheet music

released by TV Brazil on March 9, 2014, the program seeks to democratize access to so-called great music with weekly 52-minute shows on open television.

In addition to the presentations, the sheet music still brings the testimony of guest artists. The idea is to deepen and enrich the experience of the viewer who can learn about the trajectory of the musicians and discover interesting aspects about the works performed.

For the ninth season, the attraction brings together special concerts in honor of renowned composers who are a reference in classical music. The production also mixes shows on large stages with recitals for small formations or even performed by soloists. The episodes also feature performances by new talents of national art and Brazilian musicians from renowned orchestras.

The presentations shown by the public broadcaster on the small screen can be seen weekly on the channel’s social networks and in the application TV Brazil Playavailable in Android and iOS versions, and also through the internet🇧🇷 O sheet music there’s even a radio version that airs on MEC radio🇧🇷