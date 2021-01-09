Tuchmasks ?! So the critical reader, who is naturally informed about beauty trends, could ask now. What else is there to say about sheet masks? About those thin soaked rags that were constantly talked about in 2017? When K-Pop washed up a wave of popular culture from Korea in the timelines and trendy districts with a wave called “Hallyu” and finally arrived in the drugstore?

Not with music or green matcha powder, but with “sheetmasks” in colorful packages? You could scare your own roommates with it, for the sheet mask premiere. This was followed by a practical side effect: The masks were also suitable for selfies, and Glamglow designed photogenic models. Here you can see the comparatively simple Thirstysheet.

Why sheet masks?

With K-Pop came K-Beauty, this absurdly elaborate beauty regime, consisting of an estimated 37 steps – for men and women. The Pink Mud Corset Mask, available to order through an online shop called Komawo that only sells K-Beauty, is a nice start. She is pink!

Still: why sheet masks? Why on a mannequin in a garden in the Odenwald, as in our photos? And why now, when the keyword mask everyone thinks of a different one and instead of “Hallyu” it is about a more serious type of wave? Perhaps because many people to whom selfcare was only known as a hashtag prior to Corona, similar to selflove or empowerment, are now better familiar with this concept after nine months of pandemic.









The bubbling of the Dalton Universal Face Care Oxygen Bubble Mask now means variety. The big brands have long since included sheet masks in their range; Biotherm has the Aqua Glow Flash Mask. Lancôme has the Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask, and Origins has the Flower Fusion Rose Hydrating Sheet Mask. There are sheet masks for all possible areas of the body, for the eyes. For example, Estée Lauder’s Stress Relief Eye Mask and Shiseido’s Vital Perfection Uplifting & Firming Express Eye Mask.

And even if the effect of the sheet masks is left open – then at least their award-winning, optimistic titles are teaching pieces for positive thinking.