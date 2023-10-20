Domestic animals comprise a number of very diverse species, from clawed predators such as cats, to hoofed herbivores such as horses. But they all have one characteristic in common: they have adapted to human beings and their environment. As a result, they depend on us to survive, whether to provide them with food, habitat, or protection from predators.

This proximity to humans over millennia could have led them to develop certain cognitive abilities particular to us. Are they able to recognize us individually? Do they perceive human emotions? Do they know when we pay attention to them? How do you communicate with us? These are the main questions that the scientific community is asking in this regard. Below are some of the most curious experiments with domestic mammals.

Sheep that recognize Emma Watson

In recent years, numerous studies have been carried out to find out if they are able to recognize us individually, whether by voice, smell or face. There is evidence that dogs can identify us by smell, they even distinguish twins who live in the same house. Horses and cats recognize the voices of different people and dogs, horses and sheep know who we are by our face.

In an experiment at the University of Cambridge, they trained eight sheep to recognize the faces of Emma Watson and Barack Obama. They showed them two black and white photographs, one of the celebrity and another of someone anonymous. If they walked towards the correct face, they received a reward. With a little practice, the sheep managed to learn to identify both.

We might think that the animals were memorizing the images and not recognizing the faces. However, they continued walking towards Emma Watson even when she had a different hairstyle and the photo was taken from different angles. This suggests that they recognize human faces holistically, like we do. In real life, the sheep are unlikely to be fans of the Hermione actress, but they certainly won’t forget their shepherd’s face.

Horses that smell our emotions

Recent research indicates that some animals can smell human emotions. When we sweat, we excrete different chemicals, such as adrenaline, which vary depending on our emotional state. Certain animals that have a very sensitive sense of smell, such as cows and horses, can pick up on these differences.

For example, in a study They collected sweat from several human volunteers while they watched a horror movie and a cartoon movie. They then presented these sweats to twenty-one horses and measured their reaction. When they showed fear, they raised their heads vigilantly and touched a familiar person, while when they smelled happiness, the horses lowered their heads and appeared relaxed.

Several species have also been shown to perceive human emotions through facial expressions, such as goats, horses, and dogs. The most accepted explanation is that, when faced with our emotions, domestic animals experience emotional contagion, which is considered a primitive form of empathy.

Pigs that detect who is paying attention to them

Domestic animals often depend on humans to access the resources they care about. That is why it may be important for them to know how to identify the human who is most willing to give them what they need. Various studies indicate that they use eye contact as a determining clue.

Scientists at Martin-Luther University in Germany wondered if pigs are able to detect when a human is paying attention to them. Through an experiment, they found out that these animals preferred to approach an experimenter who had his head facing towards them, compared to another who had his head turned. Of course, this preference only occurred when the pigs’ movements were slow and they did not act impulsively.

Dogs that give more importance to our gestures

Anyone who has lived with a dog long enough knows that they are capable of understanding our words and gestures. We can train them to sit, lie down or come closer when we ask them to. But what happens if we use contradictory signals? That is, if we make the gesture of “coming” but we tell them to sit down. At the University of Naples showed that most dogs prefer to obey gestures, suggesting that visual information is more important to them than auditory information.

In particular, science has studied in detail whether domestic animals know how to interpret our pointing gesture. Cats, dogs, ferrets, goats and pigs have been tested, with mixed results. Dogs understand the gesture best, while goats and pigs are worse at it.

Goats that communicate with their eyes

Domestic animals use various signals to communicate with the humans on whom they depend. Cats purr differently when they want to request pampering from their owner; dogs modify their facial expressions when they notice that we are paying attention to them; and horses, dogs and goats use their gaze to get what they want.

At Queen Mary University, from London, exposed some goats to an impossible task: under a transparent plastic box attached to the ground, they placed food that was inaccessible. At first the goats tried to lift the box, without success. Next, if the experimenter was looking, they repeatedly alternated their gaze between the box and the experimenter, as if to say “excuse me, I need help with this.” They did not do this behavior if the researcher looked away, so it is plausible that the goats were really trying to communicate.

The science that studies the relationships between domestic animals and humans is still very recent and in its early stages. There are animals, such as donkeys and rabbits, about which there is hardly any information. At the same time, it is possible that there are many wild animals that would also be able to recognize our faces, emotions and gestures if they spent time with humans, but we have not studied them due to their few interactions with us.

And there is still a key question that is unresolved: is domestication what has endowed these animals with the cognitive abilities described or do we choose the wild species from which they come because they possess them?

