A sheep farmer in Wapse, Drenthe, was attacked by a wolf on Sunday morning. The police then shot the animal. The police say this to the ANP news agency, although it has yet to be confirmed that it really is a wolf.

The victim is said to have bitten his arm when he tried to protect his sheep from the wolf. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. According to ANP, the mayor of the municipality of Westerveld, which includes Wapse, then ordered the wolf to be shot. The animal had also attacked several sheep.

As far as is known, it is the first time that a wolf has attacked a human since the animal has returned to the Netherlands. The return of the animal, of which there are now an estimated 35 in the Netherlands, led to social discussion. Because the wolf is a protected species, the animal may not be killed or captured. Farmers often disagree because they want to be able to protect their livestock.