No, not Saab. It says “Sheep” right? Well then!

Sometimes we talk about a wolf in sheep’s clothing. A fat car with the appearance of a Toyota Corolla. A thick Dodge RAM, for example. We always like. But today we are talking about an ordinary sheep. But one that you can call ‘the black sheep’ of the N2.

The beast took care of it a big traffic jam on the N2. He had broken loose and you know, if 1 sheep is over the dam, more will follow. Although that was not true in this case, it remained with 1 sheep. But that already caused enough problems.

Sheep causes a thick traffic jam on the N2

The poor sheep had escaped and stormed onto the road like a true Rambo. Fortunately, there were bystanders who did not stick to bleating alone, but did their best to get the sheep on dry land. Which caused quite a bit of bleating, the beast did not let itself be led to the slaughter like a tame lamb.

Even a sheepdog had to be involved to catch the shoarma bush in the woolen collar. But that sheep ran so fast, it looked like he had 5 legs. When the Lamb of God was smitten, the people watched as the beast managed to escape.

The faithful shepherd from the story. Through Road inspector Tobias on Twitter

A lady even made a big bang in her attempt to catch the animal. But maybe she was lame. In the end, the dog succeeded and someone threw himself in front of the animal like a battering ram; the sheep was caught and looked sheepish as she was directed back into her pen.

Anyway. All’s well that ends well, sorry for the woolly language and as a compensation a nice video of the scene to have a laugh.

And now under the wool, we have become tired of it. But first eat a nice leg of lamb, we guess.

This article Sheep causes a thick traffic jam on the N2 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Sheep #thick #traffic #jam