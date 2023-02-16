The SheBelieves Cup 2023 It will be a great tournament for women’s soccer fans who are growing in number and who are waiting for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which will be held as every year in the United States this February.
Four of the world’s great powers in women’s football will face each other this month in a tournament that takes place in a single-game group stage format.
As every year, the United States will host a friendly tournament at home that in this edition brings together some of the best women’s soccer teams heading to the next World Cup tournament.
Along with the United States team, there will be Canada, their great rival and the most recent Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020, as well as Brazil and Japan.
Here’s all the information you need to know about the SheBelieves Cup 2023.
The SheBelieves Cup 2023 will take place from Thursday, February 16 to Wednesday, February 22, with two matches per day.
The matches will be held in three different cities. In this order: Orlando, Nashville, and Frisco.
The tournament will open with a Japan vs. Brazil and will end with a duel between Brazil and the United States. Each team will play three games and the one that finishes in first position will be champion.
In the last edition, the United States won the SheBelieves Cup title after defeating New Zealand, Iceland and the Czech Republic.
This is the schedule for the eighth edition of the SheBelieves Cup:
All times below are in US East Coast time (UTC-5). This means that it will be 6 more hours in Spain and 2 more hours in Argentina.
The SheBelieves Cup 2023 can be followed live on television and streaming on the following services by country:
