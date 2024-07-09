Gladkov: Shebekino was shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the sixth time

The city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region has been shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) for the sixth time, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported in his Telegram-channel.

“Another civilian was wounded. An ambulance team is taking the man with a concussion to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2,” the statement said.

In addition, the windows of six apartment buildings were broken, two social facilities and a commercial trade facility were damaged. A gas supply line and four cars were also damaged.

On the night of July 9, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod against the backdrop of a missile threat signal. A large number of ambulances were observed in residential areas of the city, and rescue workers were present. At some point, local residents were called to take shelter.