Shebaz Sharif became the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11, after a vote by the National Assembly. The politician was appointed to lead the new cabinet until mid-2023, when general elections are scheduled. His appointment follows Imra Khan’s ouster over the weekend through a no-confidence motion. The party of the ousted leader denounced an alleged foreign interference in the new political course of the country.

With 174 votes in favour, more than the simple majority required by Pakistan’s 342-seat National Assembly, former opposition leader Shebaz Sharif was elected as the country’s new prime minister.

Parliament thus elects a politician more favorable to the West and after the dismissal of Imran Khan, who was removed as head of the Government after losing a motion of censure, on Sunday, April 10. A political crisis that has generated protests and a massive resignation of legislators.

Sharif was elected despite the boycott and mass resignation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, whose 100 members left the legislature in protest at the removal of their leader.

Upon his appointment, the new premier promised to address the economic crisis that has caused the rupee to hit an all-time low.

“Today we are beginning a new era of development (…) We have to save the sinking ship, what we all need is hard work and unity, unity and unity,” he said in his opening speech before Parliament.

Nonetheless, Sharif, 70, was elected to rule for a little over a year. He will do so until mid-2023, when new general elections are scheduled.

Khan denounces a “foreign conspiracy”

The ousted prime minister and his political formation denounce that an alleged political conspiracy from abroad, led by the United States, would be behind the dismissal of Imran Khan and the appointment of Shebaz Sharif as the new prime minister. Washington rejects the accusations.

According to the ousted premier, the alleged plot intensified in retaliation after the meeting he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 24, the same day the Kremlin launched the war against Ukraine.

File-The then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, at a political rally in Islamadad, on December 19, 2021. © Faroqq Naeem/AFP

“We will not legitimize a government brought in by foreign intervention. We are boycotting and announcing our resignation from the National Assembly,” said former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The new prime minister rejects the accusations that he considers to be baseless. “If even an iota of foreign conspiracy is proven, I will resign in a second and go home,” he said.

Unlike the ousted leader, Sharif is closer to the West. In an interview last week, he argued that good relations with the United States are essential for Pakistan, in stark contrast to Khan’s prickly ties to Washington.

Political analysts add that the newly elected premier maintains friendly relations with the Army, which traditionally controls foreign and defense policy in the country of 220 million people.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party protest in favor of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, after he lost a no-confidence motion in the Lower House of Parliament, thus removing him from office. In Peshawar, Pakistan, on April 10, 2022. © Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

But it is not ruled out that the nuclear-armed nation will remain prone to political and economic turmoil.

No elected prime minister has served a term on Pakistani soil since it gained independence from Britain in 1947.

The Army, which ruled the nation for nearly half of its 75-year independent history, viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favorably when he won election in 2018.

With Reuters and EFE