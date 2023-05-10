Kouri Richins was arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband. The woman wrote a book to help her children

This mother’s story is going around the world. Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested a year after writing a book about her husband’s disappearance. Black and white pages to comfort her children after losing one of the dearest people in their lives.

The family, especially after the book was published, had received incredible support. Reading how the loss of a dad had changed their lives forever, had moved everyone how many. But what happened shortly after, was shocking.

The Kamas, Utah Police have arrested Kouri Richins for the crime of man. The 33-year-old is accused of having poisoned her husband with a dose of fentanyl in a drink.

She was unaware that the man had confessed to some family members of fear for his safety. He had already felt ill several times while he was in the company of his wife. The investigators began to investigate and, after the autopsy examination, the sad truth emerged.

The coroner, in the final report, reported a high presence of the drug as the cause of death, which when administered to any human being, results lethal.

Not only that, following further investigations, the agents discovered that the thirty-three-year-old mother had had in the previous days bought fentanyl for 1800 dollars.

He had already tried it on Valentine’s Day, during a dinner between husband and wife. The man had ended up in the hospital with respiratory difficulties. Then a second time a few days before her death and finally, the third time, when she succeeded in her goal.

It would seem that at the basis of the gesture, there are previous discussions on the life insurance policy and on a house that the woman wanted to buy. The husband, due to the high cost, He did not agree.

On the night of the crime, Kouri had told the officers that they were celebrating with the family and that they had had a drink. She had then fallen asleep with her children and when she returned to the bedroom, she had done the dramatic discovery.

He even thought about writing a book, to comfort his children, but the truth soon emerged. The 33-year-old is currently in prison and risks life imprisonment.