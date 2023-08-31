For the mother of Francesca Quaglia the funeral from the 28 year old daughter it won’t be done. The woman made this decision, after losing the young woman, hit on her bike by a truck as he circulated the streets of Milan. Nadia Valli, her mother, has decided that there will be no funeral for her daughter who lost her life on August 29th.

There 28-year-old girl lost her life last August 29, while he was cycling in Milan. Originally from Medicina, in the province of Bologna, the young woman lived in the Lombard capital, where she worked as a translator.

The news of his passing was too big for the family to deal with. A mourning too heavy especially for her mother who, as reported by the newspaper La Repubblica, has decided that there will be no funeral for her 28-year-old daughter.

Knowing my daughter, she wouldn’t have wanted funerals. For this she will simply be cremated. I can’t imagine my daughter in a coffin, she was free and full of life. There is no coffin that can contain it.

These are the words of Nadia Valli, Francesca’s mother who still lives in Medicina.

The last video he sent me is from a library in Milan. Francesca told me: Mom, have you seen how beautiful she is? my dream is to work in such a place. Her goal was to work in a library because she loved books. Alternatively, she was thinking of a job in a publishing house. Her favorite volumes of hers were those of literature and she recently had a passion for mysteries.

Francesca Quaglia, no funeral: she would not have wanted

The 28-year-old lived in Milan with her boyfriend. The day after her death he would start working at the Piccolo Cinema. She had to work in the ticket office or in the bar inside, her managers were her friends.

Francesca was also a translator, especially from Scandinavian languages, and a copywriter. She had a great passion for Sweden.