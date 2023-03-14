The 93-year-old is afraid that her nephew Alberto Scagni might look for her nephew, Alice’s son: she wrote a letter to the magistrates

The 93-year-old grandmother of Alberto Scagni asked to be heard by the prosecutor. The old lady has only one fear, the freedom of her nephew. She is certain that if she ever gets out of prison, the first person she will hurt will be Alice’s little son.

Louis Albera, after the interrogation of February 1, he wrote a letter to the magistrates. He asks that Alberto Scagni not be released. She herself was the victim of her aggression, he also demanded money from her and repeatedly teased her. And every time, she reiterated how much more important he was than her sister Alice Scagni’s son. That little nephew to whom his uncle had never addressed not even a fond look.

Make sure my nephew Alberto stays in prison for life. If he ever comes out, I’m sure the first victim would be Alice’s son.

In the letter, the 93-year-old also points out the lack of intervention by the police, despite the fact that Alberto Scagni’s two parents had repeatedly asked for interventions. The last call on the same day of the crime, but no agent intervened.

The father was told that there were no complaints and that, even if they had been threatened, they could do nothing. Not only that, the family also had required a TSO, but none ever activated. They had obtained an appointment for May 2, the day after the crime.

Alberto Scagni’s grandmother asks to have her apartment back

The grandmother also asks to have them back keys to the seized apartment, the one where Alberto lived. It is owned by him and has been seized for 8 months now. He explained that he needed the property to make himself assisted by a carer.

The property was seized about eight months ago, that is, since the day of the murder. I need someone to assist me and that apartment would be ideal as a support for a possible carer. Since the authorities have had time to carry out the surveys, I would like to have the keys back to be able to use it.

Alberto Scagni is accused of having taken the life of his sister Alice Scagni on May 1, 2022. He is currently held partially incapable of understanding and wanting.