- Airport upgrade: Buy an economy class ticket and request an upgrade at the airport. It is cheaper than buying directly from business class.
- Avoid buying bottled water: Carry an empty bottle with you and refill it at the water fountains available at the airport.
- Bring your own food: Food prices at the airport are often high. It is advisable to bring sandwiches or other solid foods permitted by security regulations.
- Freeze liquids: If you need to bring liquids, freeze them so they can pass through security as solids.
- Compare prices online: Duty-free shops do not always offer the best deals. It is advisable to search online to find more competitive prices.
- Choose the right days to buy: Tuesdays and Wednesdays usually offer the lowest prices for airline tickets.
- Avoid shopping on board: The prices of food and products on the plane are excessively high.
- Consider alternatives to airport parking: Look for cheaper options, such as having family or friends drive you, or using nearby parking lots that offer shuttle service.
- Do not change money at the airport: Exchange rates are often unfavourable. It is preferable to exchange money at local banks or shopping centres.
- Stay loyal to one airline: Earning miles can get you benefits like free bags, upgrades, and lounge access.
Ten curiosities revealed by the American flight attendant
Also in dialogue with Business Insider, Bloom also revealed many things that all passengers want to know when taking a flight such as:: flight attendants’ breaks, flight routes, their salaries, the time they can take advantage of during stopovers, their favorite destinations, the quality of the coffee, how to work as a flight attendant, what their favorite activities are and how to overcome the fear of flying.
