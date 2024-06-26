A woman in California was excited to learn that had won a jackpot of US$1,000,000 playing the lottery. She surely imagined many plans in her head, including the possibility of leaving her husband, because only Eleven days after learning of his good fortune, he filed for divorce. He didn’t expect that the laws would work against him and they would leave her with nothing.

Denise Rose won a prize of US$1,300,000 in 1996. But, as she herself has shared, was forced to give up the money after violate some California disclosure laws. The woman had been married for 25 years, but decided to file for divorce from her husband Thomas days after winning the millionaire prize in the lottery.

His mistakeas documented by the media The Sun, was omitting the winnings from the prize in their divorce proceedingsso a state judge found he had violated asset disclosure laws and funds, accusing her of having acted with malice and having committed fraud against her ex-husband.

According to court documents, the judge determined that Denise intentionally she omitted winning the lottery so she wouldn’t have to share her winnings with her husband, given that he found out, unintentionally, about the award two years after having finalized their formal separation.

The California man who discovered that his ex-wife had won the lottery and did not share the prize with her

Although Denise had initially gotten her way and she had been able to separate from her husband without having to share anything with him of his lottery winnings, a letter ended up ruining his plans.

Two years after separating from her husband Thomas, he received a letter addressed to his ex-wife in which a company mentioned that it could help lottery winners to receive lump sum payments for the current value of your prize. When the man understood what had happened He returned to court and asked for a new review of his ex-wife’s assets.

This is how a judge finally ruled that Denis was to pay Thomas twenty annual installments of US$66,800. The woman claimed that the reason for that verdict was that she had made the judge angry.