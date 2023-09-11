These are the woman’s words: “I won but I lost everything, this is how I live today”

The story of is making quite a stir these days Lara Griffiths, a woman who, together with her husband, became the protagonist of an incredible story to say the least. You should know that husband and wife won two million euros in the lottery but then lost everything. Lara decided to break the silence and tell how she lives today in an interview with the ‘Daily Mail’. Let’s find out together what her words were.

The story of Lara Griffiths and her husband is making the rounds on the web. As already anticipated, the couple gave an interview to the ‘Daily Mail’ where she told how she lives after losing all the money she won at lottery; the figure is two million euros.

It was the year 2005 when Lara and her husband won two million euros to the Lottery. Over the years, however, something went wrong and the couple lost everything. This is what the woman revealed regarding this bitter story:

People kept saying I was stupid, full of plastic surgery, and that they should take my daughters away from me. But the reality is that I spent wisely and had a great time. Everyone always asks you what it’s like to win the lottery. But it’s not a tangible sensation: imagine being told that you suddenly have 2 million in the bank.

Despite the win, therefore, Lara and her family live a normal life today. To the well-known newspaper, the woman revealed how she spent all the money win. Lara and her husband were in Dubai for ten days and bought a salon where Lara still works today. But it didn’t end here.

The money won in the Lottery was then used for a mortgage, to buy 30 used cars and 15 designer bags. The interview that Lara released to the ‘Daily Mail’ concluded with these words: