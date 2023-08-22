Friends and relatives kept the news hidden from Olga Carmona: the champion dedicated a thought to her father immediately after the victory

A wonderful but at the same time dramatic story is the one that he lived in a few hours Olga Carmona, soccer player and captain of the Spanish national soccer team, fresh winner of the world championship that was played in Australia. The day before the final, the champion lost her father, but she only found out about it after the referee gave a triple whistle.

Experience the best moment of your life and the worst one in a matter of minutes. This is exactly what Olga Carmona experienced, true star of Spanish women’s footballdefender of Real Madrid and the national team ‘Roja’.

Despite her young age, she is only 23, Olga is a pillar of both the Madrid team and her own nationalwhere he also wears the captain’s armband.

In recent weeks he has played, together with his compatriots, the women’s soccer world championship in Australia and, incredibly, made it all the way to the final.

Right in the final, played on Sunday evening against England, Olga scored the decisive goal which allowed her and her teammates to win the trophy and finish on top of the world.

An indescribable joy, which for Carmona was immediately followed by terrible news. His fatherin fact, had gone off just before the start of the match.

Relatives and friends had kept the news from Olga Carmona

The man, to whom Olga was very close and who hadn’t been in good health for some time, died forever on Saturday24 hours from the final.

The footballer’s friends and loved ones they decided not to tell her anything before the most important match of his life. Just to keep her from losing focus.

At the end of the match, after having celebrated, the new world champion learned of the news and immediately a thought went to his dad. On social media Olga wrote:

Without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know you gave me the strength to do something unique. I know you looked at me tonight and you’re proud of me. Rest in peace dad.

Countless i messages of condolence and closeness received by Carmona. Virtual hugs also from Real Madrid and the Spanish Football Federation.