Deborah Lettieri will be the new teacher of the most famous school in Italy: revealed by the expert Davide Maggio

The wait is almost over! The most beloved talent show on Italian television, Friends by Maria De Filippi, is ready to return with a new and exciting edition. On Sunday 29 September the 2024/2025 season will open its doors, bringing with it novelties that promise to amaze the public and music and dance enthusiasts.

The news that is causing the most discussion concerns the change of guard in the dance department. After three successful seasons, Raymond Todaro has officially confirmed his farewell to the program. Interviewed by Silvia Toffanin at Very trueTodaro spoke fondly of the experience he had in Friends:

“These have been three wonderful years, priceless from a professional and human point of view. For those who love teaching like me, Friends it’s the best”.

Todaro preferred not to confirm or deny the rumors regarding disagreements with Alessandra Celentano. His choice seems more linked to personal reasons and family commitments, in particular to his daughter Jasmine, who recently started middle school.

But who will take his place? According to what was reported by David Maywill be the one to pick up the baton Deborah Lettieri. Known as Gloria di Parma, she is the only Italian dancer of the famous Crazy Horse of Paris. With an international career behind her and experience as a judge in talent Dance Dance Dance of Fox Life, Lettieri will bring to Friends a breath of fresh air.

Deborah Lettieri is the new dance teacher of Amici Preview Davide Maggio here 👇👇👇https://t.co/IOQION23ji — Davide Maggio (@davidemaggio) September 16, 2024

His presence promises to bring grit and rigor to one of the most prestigious chairs of the program. To seal his arrival among the professors of Friendsa stinging comment by Luca Tommasiniwho during his experience as a judge exclaimed:

“Finally someone bigger than me has arrived!”

His figure will bring a touch of elegance and refinement to the program, the result of his experience on the stage of one of the most prestigious venues in the world, the Crazy Horseknown for his breathtaking performances.

The 2024/2025 edition of Friends promises to be full of emotions, challenges and twists. The mix of experience, grit and freshness of the new teaching staff will make the race towards the title of winner of this historic broadcast even more exciting.

