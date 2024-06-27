Home page politics

The German arms company KNDS from Munich presents its innovative wheeled howitzer RCH 155. Its first use: against Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war.

Altengrabow – It is supposed to be the next heavy weapon from Germany for Ukraine in its defensive battle against Russia. More precisely, it comes from Munichfrom the local tank builder KNDS.

Weapons for Ukraine: German tank builder prepares delivery of RCH 155

KNDS is a holding company made up of the German arms company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and the French arms group Nexter. The Leopard 2 battle tank and the Panzerhaubitze 2000, for example, are manufactured in the northwest of the Bavarian capital. Several examples of the RCH 155 wheeled howitzer are currently being built.

KNDS presented the weapon system to a broad media audience this Wednesday and Thursday (June 27) at the Altengrabow military training area in Saxony-Anhalt. Next year, the first RCH 155s are to be sent to Kiev for the Ukraine war. When exactly remains to be seen.

For the German army and the Ukraine: a RCH 155 wheeled howitzer from the German-French tank manufacturer KNDS. (Symbolic photo) © KNDS

Tanks for Ukraine and Bundeswehr: KNDS cannot keep up with production

The planned delivery of the RCH 155 wheeled howitzer has been on the agenda since the beginning of 2023. List of military support services of the traffic light government of the SPD, Greens and FDP. Since then, however, none of the weapons that the Ukrainians have requested for the fight against the Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin urgently needed weapons systems. According to dpa The time is set to come in 2025. The main reason for the stalled deliveries is the immense order situation at KNDS.

Among other things, the Federal Ministry of Defense plans to order 105 Leopard 2A8 battle tanks from the defense company KNDS for 2.93 billion euros, which are to be delivered to the army by 2030. To give just one example. At the beginning of April, the ARD documentary “NATO – who will protect Europe?”: It takes about two years from the order to the delivery of a single battle tank. And: In the production facilities on the outskirts of Munich, only 40 to 50 tanks can be built per year. KNDS Managing Director Ralf Ketzel told ARD interview.

Crew: 2 (driver and gun commander) Main armament: L52 smoothbore gun in caliber 155 mm Secondary armament: optional remote-controlled weapon station Drive: MTU engine up to 600 kW (815 hp) Length/Width/Weight: 10.40 m / 2.99 m/ 39.0 tons

RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer: Several advantages for the front in the Ukraine war

Bitter or hopeful for the Ukrainian army, depending on your perspective: In theory, the RCH 155 brings many simplifications and improvements for combat use. For example, it only requires two soldiers as crew – the driver and the gun commander. This is made possible by the unmanned artillery gun module (AGM), everything is supposed to run automatically.

By comparison, the Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) requires a crew of five because the heavy grenades have to be reloaded manually by the soldiers on board. In addition, the PzH 2000 has to be transported over long distances by freight train or on complex low-loaders – as happened in Ukraine.

Weapons for Ukraine: Kiev eagerly awaits German wheeled howitzer

The RCH 155, which is based on the chassis of the Boxer wheeled tank, can drive to its deployment site at speeds of up to 100 km/h. It can fire its 155 mm grenades within seconds and then immediately move away from the danger zone in order to avoid possible counterfire from artillery or the dreaded kamikaze drones. (pm)