Friends by Maria De Filippi is a talent show that has been with us for years, making us experience very important emotions. The new edition of the show will resume in September and now we are finally able to tell you the exact day on which the first episode of the format will air.

Here is the spoiler and all the news regarding the Queen’s Saturday night program.

Friends: The Official First Airing Date Arrives

Among the many programs that will resume in September, we must mention the talent show Friends of Maria De Filippiwhich will soon be heading towards its 24th edition. A few hours ago the Instagram account Friends News he then published the official date of the first broadcast of the format.

The first afternoon episode of Friendswhich will see the composition of the talent class, will be broadcast on September 15. Once again, therefore, the afternoon programs of the program will be broadcast on Sunday, while until recently the established day was Saturday.

This new edition promises to be really good and there are many kids who took part in the casting to try to make a turning point. At the moment, however, there is still no news regarding the programming of the daytime.

All the news of the next edition

Apparently Maria De Filippi has decided to give a new shape to his favorite show, bringing many novelties in what will be the new edition of the program. There are several rumors that are circulating regarding what will be the Amici class.

In fact, there is talk of the presence of Samuele Riefoli, aka D’Art, known for being the singer’s son Raf and the showgirl Manuela Labate. Big news also regarding the commission, as at the moment they seem to have only given confirmation Alexandra Celentano for the dance and Lorella Cuccarini and Rudy Zerbi as far as singing is concerned.

The most exciting news, however, is the one that sees a close collaboration between Maria De Filippi and Silvia ToffaninThe two women are reportedly planning a new format inspired by Friends which will see the broadcast of three special episodes which will be connected to Very true. We can only wait, but we are sure that we will see some great things!