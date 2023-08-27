In a surprising twist, in the latest episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, beloved contestant Beatriz Martínez, known as the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, was eliminated from the competition. The unexpected twist left viewers shocked and generated an avalanche of reactions on social media.

The challenge in question required the contestants to prepare the delicious and traditional alfajores. However, despite her renowned culinary prowess, the ‘Herbolaria’ failed to win over the jury with her version of this popular dessert.

The emotional scene of her farewell touched the hearts of many viewers as they watched the former contestant tearfully bid farewell to her peers and the show that had been her platform to showcase her unique culinary skills. Martínez, with determination and optimism, declared that this experience would not discourage her, but would motivate her to continue perfecting her culinary side and to explore new frontiers in the world of cooking.

Word of the removal didn’t take long to spread beyond the screen, as social media erupted with divided opinions. While one group of fans celebrated her departure, arguing that her style did not align with the competitive tone of the show, another group expressed sadness at her departure and praised her authenticity and focus on traditional cooking.

“It was nice to meet the ‘Herbolaria’, let’s hope she returns stronger”, “I had already gotten used to her, she will be missed”, “I wanted her to leave, but now I feel sorry for her” and “It was about time to be removed from the program” were some of the comments.

Within minutes, her name trended on various social media platforms, showing the impact she had had on the public. Hashtags related to its removal flooded the feeds.

