Fanny Lu is getting ready to become a mother for the third time. The singer would have chosen to enlarge her family with her boyfriend Mario Brescia. As it is recalled, at the end of February of this year, the couple decided to commit after seven long years of romantic relationship.

Through her social networks, the author of “You are not for me” and “I do not ask you for flowers” announced the news of the arrival of her third descendant. Through Instagram states, Fanny Lu communicated that she had important news to reveal to her fans.

Fanny Lu announces that she is pregnant

“Guess what? Great news. Announcement on the way” read the text of his publication, which had a sound of sirens in the background.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía Copello and Fanny Lu get together for fun tiktok

An hour after said Instagram status, the singer posted a postcard on the aforementioned social network showing images of her ultrasound. “It’s a girl”, read the description of his photo. After that, the comments of her followers to congratulate her were not long in coming.

Post by Fanny Lu. Photo: Fanny LuInstagram

Fanny Lu is engaged to Mario Brescia

The ex-juror of “La voz Colombia” shared her great joy with her 3.3 million followers on Instagram when she announced, on February 28, that she would marry businessman Mario Brescia.

Fanny Lu posted a snapshot revealing her engagement ring. The text of her post read as follows: “It was worth it”.